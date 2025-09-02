Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 148935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

Rio2 Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.30 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Rio2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.