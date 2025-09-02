Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 9357 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Skeena Resources by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 36,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

