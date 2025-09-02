Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 422873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

