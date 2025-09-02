Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 163617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $680.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

