Manta Network (MANTA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.55 Million

Manta Network (MANTA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Manta Network has a market capitalization of $86.93 million and $10.55 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manta Network has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110,562.98 or 0.99846765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,987.38 or 0.99326954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.00352437 BTC.

Manta Network Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,141,851 tokens. The official website for Manta Network is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Manta Pacific platform. Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,143,412.2178454 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 0.19887238 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $11,544,300.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

