Tectum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $141.53 Thousand (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Tectum token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $141.53 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,894,652 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,894,651.43688423 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.83465612 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $193,184.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

