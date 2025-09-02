VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.57 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.81 or 0.00001636 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $143.57 million and $3.12 thousand worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110,562.98 or 0.99846765 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,987.38 or 0.99326954 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.00352437 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 20th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 83,540,184 coins and its circulating supply is 79,245,308 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.verus.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. Verus has a current supply of 83,540,184 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verus is 1.69613416 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,595.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.verus.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

