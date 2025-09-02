Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Price

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $227.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.97. The stock had a trading volume of 157,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,221. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,380,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,910,000 after acquiring an additional 193,688 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.