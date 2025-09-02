BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Price

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. 730,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.72. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $287.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $789,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 223.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 232,918 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

