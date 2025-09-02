DIMO (DIMO) Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, DIMO has traded 32.4% lower against the US dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $29.38 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIMO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110,767.92 or 0.99516449 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,672.55 or 0.99477820 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00353674 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s launch date was December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,158,700 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official message board is dimo.org/news. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DIMO is dimo.org.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,158,700.6376258 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.08048142 USD and is up 6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,197,409.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.