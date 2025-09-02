Electroneum (ETN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $815.31 Thousand

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $67.31 million and approximately $815.31 thousand worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.