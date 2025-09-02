Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stake Cut by VeriStar Capital Management LP

VeriStar Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 9.6% of VeriStar Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VeriStar Capital Management LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,900,000 after acquiring an additional 104,780 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Booking by 182.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,342,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,599.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,617.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5,186.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,700.97 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

