Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $175.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $162.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s previous close.

MIDD has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.86.

Middleby Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of MIDD traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.49. 111,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,375. Middleby has a 52 week low of $118.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $977.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Middleby by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,931 shares during the last quarter. Garden Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 366,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,614,000 after purchasing an additional 257,669 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,733,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 578,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,920,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

