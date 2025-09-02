JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH) Stock Price

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s current price.

CNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NYSE CNH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. 7,680,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,540,471. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 218.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 923.2% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

