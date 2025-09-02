USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Volume of $211.22 Thousand (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111,458.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.80 or 0.00522846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00023201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $211,139.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

