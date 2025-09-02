Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $0.43 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Astrafer has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 323,401,652 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.00752948 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astrafer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astrafer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

