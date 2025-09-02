BNB Market Cap Hits $118.45 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. BNB has a total market cap of $118.45 billion and $2.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $850.99 or 0.00763447 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 139,187,711 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 139,187,745.5. The last known price of BNB is 851.81987124 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2695 active market(s) with $2,615,877,551.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.