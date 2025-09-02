Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.14 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Status has a market capitalization of $123.14 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00002123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,409,564 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,794,409,564.17339632 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02552986 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $17,355,406.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

