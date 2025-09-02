Smog (SMOG) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Smog (SMOG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Smog has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $451.21 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smog has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Smog token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Smog

Smog launched on February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.01146413 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

