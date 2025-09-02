Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $74.10 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Monero has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $74.10 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $263.71 or 0.00236579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00005625 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111,458.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $582.80 or 0.00522846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00100224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

