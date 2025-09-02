Financial Review: Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) and Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Vista Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ecopetrol and Vista Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 3 1 0 2.25 Vista Energy 0 1 4 2 3.14

Profitability

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.09%. Vista Energy has a consensus price target of $65.68, suggesting a potential upside of 71.06%. Given Vista Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

This table compares Ecopetrol and Vista Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 9.74% 6.70% 2.36% Vista Energy 29.12% 12.02% 4.55%

Volatility and Risk

Ecopetrol has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Energy has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Vista Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $32.80 billion 0.58 $15.23 billion $1.52 6.13 Vista Energy $1.65 billion 2.22 $477.52 million $5.55 6.92

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Energy. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vista Energy beats Ecopetrol on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. It also produces and commercializes polypropylene resins and compounds, and masterbatches; and offers industrial service sales to customers and specialized management services. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Vista Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. in April 2022. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.