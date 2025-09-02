Reviewing Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) & Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) and Atos Origin (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allot and Atos Origin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allot 0 0 1 1 3.50 Atos Origin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Allot and Atos Origin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allot -2.12% 0.94% 0.40% Atos Origin N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allot $92.19 million 3.92 -$5.87 million ($0.05) -155.28 Atos Origin $10.36 billion 0.35 $268.39 million $2.21 17.25

This table compares Allot and Atos Origin”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Atos Origin has higher revenue and earnings than Allot. Allot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atos Origin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Allot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Allot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allot beats Atos Origin on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allot

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Their industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers in Europe.

About Atos Origin

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers advanced computing solutions; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation solutions; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; decarbonization solutions; digital consulting; digital workplace solutions; edge computing and Internet of things solutions; and modern applications and platforms. The company also provides advance detection and response, data protection and governance, digital workplace security, IoT and OT security, trusted digital identities, and cybersecurity solutions; and infrastructure and foundation services. It serves financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, resources and services, and telecommunication and media industries. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

