Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $65.05 and last traded at $64.84. Approximately 3,962,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 12,704,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.32.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Arete started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $8,519,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $937,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

