Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exelon stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 727,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,239. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

