Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in FedEx stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Shares of FDX traded down $7.35 on Tuesday, reaching $223.72. 444,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,398. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.39. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.29 and a 52-week high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $278.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

