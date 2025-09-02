Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.56 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $74.56 million and $2.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000651 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000389 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.
Lisk Profile
Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,195,390 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Lisk
