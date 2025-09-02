ICON Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, ICON has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $137.48 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,088,803,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,758,188 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

