Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 405236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
