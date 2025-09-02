Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2025

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVALGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 405236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

