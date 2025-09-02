Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 405236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $121,000.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

