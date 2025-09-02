Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 187172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Comerica Bank raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after buying an additional 113,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 714,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,944,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

