Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.68 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 19299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

