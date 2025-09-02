Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.02 and last traded at $36.30, with a volume of 186220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPS. Wall Street Zen raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised Cooper-Standard to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Cooper-Standard Trading Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $653.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $705.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

