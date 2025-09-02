Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 2418617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.50 to $4.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

Paramount Group Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.98 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Paramount Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 99.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

