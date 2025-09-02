ALT5 Sigma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALTS)

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,006 call options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately401% compared to the typical volume of 4,194 call options.

ALT5 Sigma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. 15,758,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,436. ALT5 Sigma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get ALT5 Sigma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ALT5 Sigma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALT5 Sigma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALT5 Sigma during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALT5 Sigma by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALT5 Sigma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALT5 Sigma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About ALT5 Sigma

(Get Free Report)

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALT5 Sigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALT5 Sigma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.