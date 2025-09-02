VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 1513588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.17.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.