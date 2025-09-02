Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.57 and last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 2933101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,081,847,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,627,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,728,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,502,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

