Porch Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,364 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof56% compared to the average volume of 1,512 put options.

PRCH traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,940. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.83. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 12.82%. Porch Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRCH. Zacks Research lowered Porch Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Porch Group from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Porch Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Porch Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

In related news, Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $380,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,243.11. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan R. Pickerill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,004.16. The trade was a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,436,300 over the last three months. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,810,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,816 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,607,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

