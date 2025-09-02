Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Avnet Put Options (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,461 put options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately10,154% compared to the average daily volume of 24 put options.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 188,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,992. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. Avnet has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Avnet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $49.00.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

