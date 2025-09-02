Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.93 and last traded at $142.08, with a volume of 207385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insmed from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Insmed Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.35 and a 200 day moving average of $88.01.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This trade represents a 44.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 274,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,549,822. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 515,927 shares of company stock worth $51,447,211 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Insmed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Insmed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 46,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

