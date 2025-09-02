Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). In a filing disclosed on August 29th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in PepsiCo stock on August 28th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 8/28/2025.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 33.2% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.