Ultra (UOS) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $16.81 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111,044.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.02 or 0.00518732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00023120 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00008820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,531,381 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 447,531,380.8353 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.03720942 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,017,516.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.