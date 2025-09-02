LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.93 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,244,166 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 363,244,166.97402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.07477837 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,592,027.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

