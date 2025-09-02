Casper (CSPR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $131.58 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Casper has a total market capitalization of $131.58 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 13,852,803,808 coins and its circulating supply is 13,516,275,314 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 13,851,830,133 with 13,379,185,307 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.00980292 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,690,670.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

