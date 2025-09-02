Generation Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,612,716 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.77. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.