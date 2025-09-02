UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock Price

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.47. 25,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,620. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $174.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,245. This represents a 10.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $2,080,733. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

