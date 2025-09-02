Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cemex (NYSE:CX) Stock

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $8.10 to $10.90 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities lowered Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

CX traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 650,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. Cemex has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Analysts predict that Cemex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cemex by 137.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cemex by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 104,172 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 1,188.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

