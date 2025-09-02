C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Issues Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. C3is had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

C3is Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CISS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,489. C3is has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

Get C3is alerts:

C3is Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

C3is Inc offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for C3is Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3is and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.