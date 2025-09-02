C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Issues Earnings Results

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. C3is had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 7.94%.
C3is Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CISS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,489. C3is has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.
C3is Company Profile
