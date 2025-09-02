Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 123,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the previous session’s volume of 21,653 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $6.19.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:IVA Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

