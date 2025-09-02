EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its stake in Salesforce by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 3,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,036,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 43.0% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in Salesforce by 121.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 355,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $95,222,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,327 shares of company stock worth $15,201,738. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $256.37 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

