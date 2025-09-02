Unisphere Establishment Invests $2.99 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 61.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 25,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 903.1% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,350. This trade represents a 36.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,426,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,100. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,054 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,530. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $918.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $944.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $924.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $678.66 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.