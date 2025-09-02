The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after acquiring an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,881,000 after acquiring an additional 111,128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.1%

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $365.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

